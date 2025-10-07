On Stage with Iris Collective: Karen Slack

Iris Collective launches a new concert series, "On Stage with Iris Collective," at the Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC). The three concerts will feature intimate, cabaret-style seating on the GPAC stage. The series opens with Grammy-winning soprano Karen Slack.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Iris Artistic and Strategic Advisor Mary Javian and Karen Slack about her Iris debut, which features songs from her Grammy-winning album, "Beyond the Years: Unpublished Songs of Florence Price." The program highlights the groundbreaking African American composer, along with works by William Grant Still, marking the start of this new partnership between Iris and GPAC.