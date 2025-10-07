© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
On Stage with Iris Collective: Karen Slack

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 7, 2025 at 9:00 AM CDT

Iris Collective launches a new concert series, "On Stage with Iris Collective," at the Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC). The three concerts will feature intimate, cabaret-style seating on the GPAC stage. The series opens with Grammy-winning soprano Karen Slack.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Iris Artistic and Strategic Advisor Mary Javian and Karen Slack about her Iris debut, which features songs from her Grammy-winning album, "Beyond the Years: Unpublished Songs of Florence Price." The program highlights the groundbreaking African American composer, along with works by William Grant Still, marking the start of this new partnership between Iris and GPAC.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, October 10
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.
Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Road)
Get ticket information >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
