Checking on the Arts

Días de los Muertos Festival and Parade

By Kacky Walton
Published October 29, 2025 at 10:12 AM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Monica Sanchez, Artistic Director of Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group, and Kathy Dumlao, Director of Education at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art. For the ninth year, the two organizations are partnering to present the "Días de los Muertos Festival and Parade."

The parade begins in Overton Square, with colorful floats, dancers, and marchers making their way to the Brooks for an afternoon of music, performances, food, and family activities.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, November 1
Time: 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Location: Brooks Museum of Art (1934 Poplar Avenue)
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
