Kacky Walton spoke with Monica Sanchez, Artistic Director of Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group, and Kathy Dumlao, Director of Education at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art. For the ninth year, the two organizations are partnering to present the "Días de los Muertos Festival and Parade."

The parade begins in Overton Square, with colorful floats, dancers, and marchers making their way to the Brooks for an afternoon of music, performances, food, and family activities.