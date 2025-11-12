© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
LaZer Divas vs. the Sky Pirates of Destiny

By Darel Snodgrass
Published November 12, 2025 at 7:42 PM CST

Opera Memphis presents a new production, "LaZer Divas vs. the Sky Pirates of Destiny," in a new venue.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty about this imaginative blend of opera and science fiction, featuring Memphis favorites and the new Handorff Company artists.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, November 15
Times: 7:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Location: Memphis Museum of Science and History,
AutoZone Sharpe Planetarium (3050 Central Ave)
Get ticket information >

