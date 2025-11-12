LaZer Divas vs. the Sky Pirates of Destiny
Opera Memphis presents a new production, "LaZer Divas vs. the Sky Pirates of Destiny," in a new venue.
Darel Snodgrass spoke with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty about this imaginative blend of opera and science fiction, featuring Memphis favorites and the new Handorff Company artists.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, November 15
Times: 7:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Location: Memphis Museum of Science and History,
AutoZone Sharpe Planetarium (3050 Central Ave)
Get ticket information >