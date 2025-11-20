An Evening in Italy | Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center

Kacky Walton talked with Ben Smith, Stage Director of Opera at the University of Memphis (UofM), about "An Evening in Italy," a triple bill of operatic gems.

The program opens with the charming comedy "Il segreto di Susanna" by Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari, followed by Puccini’s heartbreakingly beautiful "Suor Angelica," and concludes with his comic masterpiece "Gianni Schicchi."