Checking on the Arts

An Evening in Italy | Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center

By Kacky Walton
Published November 20, 2025 at 9:00 AM CST

Kacky Walton talked with Ben Smith, Stage Director of Opera at the University of Memphis (UofM), about "An Evening in Italy," a triple bill of operatic gems.

The program opens with the charming comedy "Il segreto di Susanna" by Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari, followed by Puccini’s heartbreakingly beautiful "Suor Angelica," and concludes with his comic masterpiece "Gianni Schicchi."

Event Details:
Date: Friday, November 21 — Sunday, November 23
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.
Location: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center (3800 Central Ave)
Get ticket information >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
