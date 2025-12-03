© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Upcoming Shows at GPAC

By Darel Snodgrass
Published December 3, 2025 at 10:49 AM CST

Germantown Performing Arts Center's (GPAC) Executive Director, Parke Kennedy, spoke with Darel Snodgrass about upcoming events at GPAC, reminding listeners that tickets make excellent holiday gifts.

David Rawlinson's Art Exhibition (on view Friday, December 8, 2025 - Monday, January 26, 2026)
Reception: Friday, December 12, at 5:30 p.m.

Germantown Symphony Orchestra: Holiday Concert
Saturday, December 13, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Beyond the Stars: A Madonna Christmas Story
Wednesday, December 17, and Thursday, December 18, at 7:00 p.m.

Don Was & the Pan-Detroit Ensemble
Friday, January 23, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

On Stage with IRIS Collective: Vijay Gupta, Violin
Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

Creative Arts Ensemble: Music Conversations with IRIS Collective
Friday, January 20, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

Withers to Wonder — Celebrating the Songs of Bill Withers and Stevie Wonder
Saturday, January 31, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

Learn more about upcoming GPAC events >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsGermantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC)Germantown Symphony OrchestraMadonna Learning Center (MLC)Iris Collective Orchestra
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass