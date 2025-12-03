Upcoming Shows at GPAC

Germantown Performing Arts Center's (GPAC) Executive Director, Parke Kennedy, spoke with Darel Snodgrass about upcoming events at GPAC, reminding listeners that tickets make excellent holiday gifts.

David Rawlinson's Art Exhibition (on view Friday, December 8, 2025 - Monday, January 26, 2026)

Reception: Friday, December 12, at 5:30 p.m.

Germantown Symphony Orchestra: Holiday Concert

Saturday, December 13, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Beyond the Stars: A Madonna Christmas Story

Wednesday, December 17, and Thursday, December 18, at 7:00 p.m.

Don Was & the Pan-Detroit Ensemble

Friday, January 23, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

On Stage with IRIS Collective: Vijay Gupta, Violin

Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

Creative Arts Ensemble: Music Conversations with IRIS Collective

Friday, January 20, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

Withers to Wonder — Celebrating the Songs of Bill Withers and Stevie Wonder

Saturday, January 31, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

