© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

A Celebration with Music | St. Patrick’s Catholic Church

By Darel Snodgrass
Published December 5, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church will mark its 160th year in downtown Memphis next year, and the parish is celebrating the milestone with "A Celebration with Music," a series of 12 free Wednesday concerts at 7 p.m. Complimentary parking is available in the church lot at Linde and Fourth Street. The series begins Wednesday, December 12, with a performance by hometown violinist Randall Goosby, joined by pianist Zhu Wang.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with St. Patrick’s Music Director Diego Parra, along with parishioner and Concerts International Artistic Director Julie Schapp, about the church’s history and the yearlong concert lineup. Featured performers include IRIS Collective fellows, Tony Thomas, the CBHS Jazz Band Ensemble, Kirk Whalum and Friends, the Isidore String Quartet, and a Grand Finale Organ Concert with guest organists from across the city.

Event Details:
Starting: Wednesday, December 12 (times vary)
Location: St. Patrick’s Catholic Church (277 S 4th St)
Learn more >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsSt. Patrick's Catholic ChurchConcerts InternationalIris Collective Orchestra
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass