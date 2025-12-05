A Celebration with Music | St. Patrick’s Catholic Church

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church will mark its 160th year in downtown Memphis next year, and the parish is celebrating the milestone with "A Celebration with Music," a series of 12 free Wednesday concerts at 7 p.m. Complimentary parking is available in the church lot at Linde and Fourth Street. The series begins Wednesday, December 12, with a performance by hometown violinist Randall Goosby, joined by pianist Zhu Wang.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with St. Patrick’s Music Director Diego Parra, along with parishioner and Concerts International Artistic Director Julie Schapp, about the church’s history and the yearlong concert lineup. Featured performers include IRIS Collective fellows, Tony Thomas, the CBHS Jazz Band Ensemble, Kirk Whalum and Friends, the Isidore String Quartet, and a Grand Finale Organ Concert with guest organists from across the city.