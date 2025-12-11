Christmas Fiesta 2025

Dixon Gallery & Gardens, Opera Memphis, and Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group (CBTG) join forces once again for the annual "Christmas Fiesta."

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty and Dixon Gallery & Gardens Director of Education Margarita Sandino about this festive celebration of holiday traditions from across Latin America and the Caribbean.

The event features caroling by Opera Memphis, a performance of "Tía Pancha, a Christmas Story" by CBTG, and hands-on art activities with the Dixon team.

Guests can also enjoy special performances by Ana Christina Soto, Mariachi Azteca, DJ Moi, and more.