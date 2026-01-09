© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Upcoming Shows at GPAC

By Darel Snodgrass
Published January 9, 2026 at 1:29 PM CST
default
gpacweb.com

The new year begins at Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) with a family-friendly event, "Peanut Butter and Jam: Music for Aardvarks."

Darel Snodgrass spok with GPAC Director of Programming Emily Hefley about additional January highlights, including multiple Grammy winner "Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble," "On Stage with IRIS Collective" featuring MacArthur Award–winning violinist Vijay Gupta, and GPAC favorites Clint Holmes, Nnenna Freelon, and Take 6 with "Withers to Wonder," celebrating the music of Bill Withers and Stevie Wonder.

Peanut Butter and Jam: Music for Aardvarks:
Date: Saturday, January 17
Time: 10:30 a.m. — 11:15 a.m.
Location: Watkins Studio Theater (1801 Exeter Road)
Get ticket information >

Don Was & the Pan-Detroit Ensemble:
Date: Friday, January 23
Time: 8:00 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.
Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Road)
Get ticket information >

On Stage with Iris Collective: Vijay Gupta, Violin:
Date: Thursday, January 29
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.
Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Road)
Get ticket information >

Withers to Wonder—Celebrating the Songs of Bill Withers and Stevie Wonder:
Date: Saturday, January 31
Time: 8:00 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.
Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Road)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsGermantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC)Iris Collective Orchestra
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass