Upcoming Shows at GPAC

The new year begins at Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) with a family-friendly event, "Peanut Butter and Jam: Music for Aardvarks."

Darel Snodgrass spok with GPAC Director of Programming Emily Hefley about additional January highlights, including multiple Grammy winner "Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble," "On Stage with IRIS Collective" featuring MacArthur Award–winning violinist Vijay Gupta, and GPAC favorites Clint Holmes, Nnenna Freelon, and Take 6 with "Withers to Wonder," celebrating the music of Bill Withers and Stevie Wonder.

Peanut Butter and Jam: Music for Aardvarks:

Date: Saturday, January 17

Time: 10:30 a.m. — 11:15 a.m.

Location: Watkins Studio Theater (1801 Exeter Road)

Don Was & the Pan-Detroit Ensemble:

Date: Friday, January 23

Time: 8:00 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.

Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Road)

On Stage with Iris Collective: Vijay Gupta, Violin:

Date: Thursday, January 29

Time: 7:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.

Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Road)

