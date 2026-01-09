Upcoming Shows at GPAC
The new year begins at Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) with a family-friendly event, "Peanut Butter and Jam: Music for Aardvarks."
Darel Snodgrass spok with GPAC Director of Programming Emily Hefley about additional January highlights, including multiple Grammy winner "Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble," "On Stage with IRIS Collective" featuring MacArthur Award–winning violinist Vijay Gupta, and GPAC favorites Clint Holmes, Nnenna Freelon, and Take 6 with "Withers to Wonder," celebrating the music of Bill Withers and Stevie Wonder.
Peanut Butter and Jam: Music for Aardvarks:
Date: Saturday, January 17
Time: 10:30 a.m. — 11:15 a.m.
Location: Watkins Studio Theater (1801 Exeter Road)
Don Was & the Pan-Detroit Ensemble:
Date: Friday, January 23
Time: 8:00 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.
Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Road)
On Stage with Iris Collective: Vijay Gupta, Violin:
Date: Thursday, January 29
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.
Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Road)
Withers to Wonder—Celebrating the Songs of Bill Withers and Stevie Wonder:
Date: Saturday, January 31
Time: 8:00 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.
Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Road)
