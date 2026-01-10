Memphis Brooks Museum of Art Upcoming Events

2026 is shaping up to be a landmark year for the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, culminating in December with the move to its new building on the bluff in downtown Memphis.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Brooks Director of Development and Strategic Communications Kelly Helton about the events leading up to the move. The conversation includes the second Tennessee Triennial, a statewide contemporary art collaboration among museums in Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga, as well as the Brooks’ new exhibition, “Memphis College of Art 1936–2020: An Enduring Legacy.”