Checking on the Arts
Memphis Brooks Museum of Art Upcoming Events

By Darel Snodgrass
Published January 10, 2026 at 3:20 PM CST

2026 is shaping up to be a landmark year for the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, culminating in December with the move to its new building on the bluff in downtown Memphis.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Brooks Director of Development and Strategic Communications Kelly Helton about the events leading up to the move. The conversation includes the second Tennessee Triennial, a statewide contemporary art collaboration among museums in Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga, as well as the Brooks’ new exhibition, “Memphis College of Art 1936–2020: An Enduring Legacy.”

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Brooks Museum of ArtTennessee Triennial for Contemporary Art
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
