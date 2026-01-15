The Barber of Seville | Opera Memphis
Opera Memphis presents one of the most beloved operas of all time, Gioachino Rossini’s "The Barber of Seville."
Darel Snodgrass spoke with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty about this iconic masterpiece, how Bugs Bunny introduced its music to generations of children (and adults), and the surprising connection between the opera’s librettist and the American Revolution.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, January 23 — Saturday, January 24
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center (3800 Central Ave)
Get ticket information >