Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

The Barber of Seville | Opera Memphis

By Darel Snodgrass
Published January 15, 2026 at 3:19 PM CST

Opera Memphis presents one of the most beloved operas of all time, Gioachino Rossini’s "The Barber of Seville."

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty about this iconic masterpiece, how Bugs Bunny introduced its music to generations of children (and adults), and the surprising connection between the opera’s librettist and the American Revolution.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, January 23 — Saturday, January 24
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center (3800 Central Ave)
Get ticket information >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
