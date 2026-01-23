© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Sean Murphy on “Sound Meditation Journey”

By Kacky Walton
Published January 23, 2026 at 2:35 PM CST

Kacky Walton spoke with Sean Murphy of Mighty Souls Brass Band about his new recording, “Ambient Light,” with a release concert and listening session at The Green Room at Crosstown Arts and the Memphis Listening Lab.

Inspired by the work of Brian Eno, the experimental album features Murphy performing improvisations for piano, digital tape loops, and delay. The recording layers tuba loops with tenor saxophone on the title track and includes a duet for two didgeridoos.

Release Concert
Date: Sunday, February 8
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Location: The Green Room at Crosstown Arts (1350 Concourse Ave)
Get ticket information >

Listening Session
Date: Friday, February 13
Time: 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Location: Memphis Listening Lab (1350 Concourse Ave., Suite 269)
Free Admission

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsThe Green Room at Crosstown ArtsCrosstown ArtsMemphis Listening LabCrosstown Concourse
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton