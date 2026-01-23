Sean Murphy on “Sound Meditation Journey”

Kacky Walton spoke with Sean Murphy of Mighty Souls Brass Band about his new recording, “Ambient Light,” with a release concert and listening session at The Green Room at Crosstown Arts and the Memphis Listening Lab.

Inspired by the work of Brian Eno, the experimental album features Murphy performing improvisations for piano, digital tape loops, and delay. The recording layers tuba loops with tenor saxophone on the title track and includes a duet for two didgeridoos.

Release Concert

Date: Sunday, February 8

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Location: The Green Room at Crosstown Arts (1350 Concourse Ave)

Get ticket information >