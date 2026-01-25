Vijay Gupta: On Stage with Iris Collective

Iris Collective continues its "On Stage with Iris Collective" series with an upcoming concert featuring violinist and social justice advocate Vijay Gupta, performing both solo and with members of Iris Collective.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Gupta about the thoughtfully curated program, which juxtaposes works by Johann Sebastian Bach and György Kurtág, includes a movement from Reena Esmail’s raga-inspired Darshan, and culminates in Beethoven’s beloved Septet in E-flat major, performed with members of Iris Collective.

Gupta also discussed his founding and leadership of Street Symphony, a Los Angeles-based community of musicians creating performances, workshops, and new music with neighbors recovering from addiction, homelessness, and incarceration.