Checking on the Arts
Vijay Gupta: On Stage with Iris Collective

By Darel Snodgrass
Published January 25, 2026 at 4:43 PM CST

Iris Collective continues its "On Stage with Iris Collective" series with an upcoming concert featuring violinist and social justice advocate Vijay Gupta, performing both solo and with members of Iris Collective.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Gupta about the thoughtfully curated program, which juxtaposes works by Johann Sebastian Bach and György Kurtág, includes a movement from Reena Esmail’s raga-inspired Darshan, and culminates in Beethoven’s beloved Septet in E-flat major, performed with members of Iris Collective.

Gupta also discussed his founding and leadership of Street Symphony, a Los Angeles-based community of musicians creating performances, workshops, and new music with neighbors recovering from addiction, homelessness, and incarceration.

Performance Details:
Date: Thursday, January 29
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: Germantown Performing Arts Center (1801 Exeter Rd)
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
