New Dates for Postponed GPAC Performances

Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) has rescheduled several events that were postponed due to recent winter weather.

Darel Snodgrass talked with GPAC Executive Director Parke Kennedy about new dates for "Don Was & the Pan-Detroit Ensemble," "On Stage with Iris Collective: Vijay Gupta," and "Withers to Wonder: Celebrating the Songs of Bill Withers and Stevie Wonder," along with upcoming performances by "Yonder Mountain String Band," "Kandace Springs," and "Drum Tao."

Yonder Mountain String Band:

Date: Friday, February 13

Time: 8:00 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.

Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Rd)

Get ticket information >

Kandace Springs:

Date: Saturday, February 21

Time: 8:00 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.

Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Rd)

Get ticket information >

Drum Tao:

Date: Sunday, March 1

Time: 3:00 p.m. — 4:30 p.m.

Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Rd)

Get ticket information >

Don Was & the Pan-Detroit Ensemble:

Date: Sunday, March 29

Time: 7:30 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.

Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Rd)

Get ticket information >

On Stage with Iris Collective: Vijay Gupta:

Date: Friday, May 8

Time: 7:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.

Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Rd)

Get ticket information >