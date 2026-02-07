© 2026 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
New Dates for Postponed GPAC Performances

By Darel Snodgrass
Published February 7, 2026 at 3:29 PM CST
gpacweb.com

Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) has rescheduled several events that were postponed due to recent winter weather.

Darel Snodgrass talked with GPAC Executive Director Parke Kennedy about new dates for "Don Was & the Pan-Detroit Ensemble," "On Stage with Iris Collective: Vijay Gupta," and "Withers to Wonder: Celebrating the Songs of Bill Withers and Stevie Wonder," along with upcoming performances by "Yonder Mountain String Band," "Kandace Springs," and "Drum Tao."

Yonder Mountain String Band:
Date: Friday, February 13
Time: 8:00 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.
Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Rd)
Get ticket information >

Kandace Springs:
Date: Saturday, February 21
Time: 8:00 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.
Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Rd)
Get ticket information >

Drum Tao:
Date: Sunday, March 1
Time: 3:00 p.m. — 4:30 p.m.
Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Rd)
Get ticket information >

Don Was & the Pan-Detroit Ensemble:
Date: Sunday, March 29
Time: 7:30 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.
Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Rd)
Get ticket information >

On Stage with Iris Collective: Vijay Gupta:
Date: Friday, May 8
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.
Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Rd)
Get ticket information >

Withers to Wonder: Celebrating the Songs of Bill Withers & Stevie Wonder:
Date: Saturday, September 19
Time: 8:00 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.
Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Rd)
Get ticket information >

Darel Snodgrass
