Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Memphis College of Art, 1936–2020: An Enduring Legacy

By Kacky Walton
Published February 25, 2026 at 5:37 PM CST

Kacky Walton spoke with Marina Pacini, chief curator at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art from 2002 to 2019. Pacini has come out of retirement to guest curate a major exhibition honoring one of the South’s most influential independent art schools.

"Memphis College of Art, 1936–2020: An Enduring Legacy" brings together 90 works by 90 artists whose art is now featured in prominent museums, galleries, and collections nationwide. Spanning generations, the exhibition reflects the discipline, experimentation, and ambition that defined the college’s approach to art-making and demonstrates how a regional school became a launching point for national influence.

Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, February 25 — Sunday, September 27 (times vary)
Location: Memphis Brooks Museum of Art (1934 Poplar Ave)
Learn more about this event here >

Kacky Walton
