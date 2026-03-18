Opera Superstar Jamie Barton Comes to Memphis for Two Special Performances

Opera superstar Jamie Barton is coming to Memphis for two exciting events: a concert featuring pianist Kathleen Kelly and Opera Memphis Handorf Company artists Tina O'Malley, Perri DiChristina, and Joel Clemens, followed by a performance of the huge Verdi’s "Requiem" with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, soloists, and chorus.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty about this incredible opportunity to hear one of the world's great singers in two very different settings on two weekends right here in Memphis.

Jamie Barton in Recital:

Date: Saturday, March 21

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Harris Concert Hall at the University of Memphis (3775 Central Ave)

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