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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Opera Superstar Jamie Barton Comes to Memphis for Two Special Performances

By Darel Snodgrass
Published March 18, 2026 at 5:00 PM CDT

Opera superstar Jamie Barton is coming to Memphis for two exciting events: a concert featuring pianist Kathleen Kelly and Opera Memphis Handorf Company artists Tina O'Malley, Perri DiChristina, and Joel Clemens, followed by a performance of the huge Verdi’s "Requiem" with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, soloists, and chorus.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty about this incredible opportunity to hear one of the world's great singers in two very different settings on two weekends right here in Memphis.

Jamie Barton in Recital:
Date: Saturday, March 21
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Harris Concert Hall at the University of Memphis (3775 Central Ave)
Get ticket information >

One Night Only - Verdi Requiem:
Date: Saturday, March 28
Time: 7:30 p.m. — 9:35 p.m.
Location: Cannon Center for the Performing Arts (255 N Main St)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsHarris Concert HallOpera MemphisMemphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO)
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass