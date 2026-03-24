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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

One Night Only: Verdi Requiem | Memphis Symphony Orchestra

By Darel Snodgrass
Published March 24, 2026 at 3:47 PM CDT

In partnership with Opera Memphis, the Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO) will present Giuseppe Verdi’s monumental "Requiem" in its only Memphis performance on Saturday, March 28, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Memphis. The orchestra will be joined by the MSO Chorus, the University of Mississippi Choir, and four incredible soloists.

An additional performance will take place in Oxford, Mississippi, on Sunday, March 29.

WKNO-FM will broadcast the Memphis concert live on Saturday, March 28, with a repeat airing on Friday, April 3, at 12:00 p.m.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Memphis Symphony Music Director Robert Moody, Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty, and mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton about this iconic choral work and the rare chance to hear it live in Memphis.

Get ticket information >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO)Opera MemphisUniversity of Mississippi ChoirCannon Center for the Performing Arts
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass