One Night Only: Verdi Requiem | Memphis Symphony Orchestra

In partnership with Opera Memphis, the Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO) will present Giuseppe Verdi’s monumental "Requiem" in its only Memphis performance on Saturday, March 28, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Memphis. The orchestra will be joined by the MSO Chorus, the University of Mississippi Choir, and four incredible soloists.

An additional performance will take place in Oxford, Mississippi, on Sunday, March 29.

WKNO-FM will broadcast the Memphis concert live on Saturday, March 28, with a repeat airing on Friday, April 3, at 12:00 p.m.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Memphis Symphony Music Director Robert Moody, Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty, and mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton about this iconic choral work and the rare chance to hear it live in Memphis.

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