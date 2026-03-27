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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Mahogany Chamber Music Series presents “An Afternoon in Havana”

By Darel Snodgrass
Published March 27, 2026 at 12:38 PM CDT

The Mahogany Chamber Music Series continues at Crosstown Arts with "An Afternoon in Havana," featuring guest pianist Yami CruzMontero, local favorite on saxophone Michael Shults, and Mahogany curator and pianist Artina McCain.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with performer, educator, and speaker Artina McCain about this edition of the series, featuring Cuban music, and the origin and future of this chamber music series at Crosstown.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, March 29
Time: 3:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Location: The Green Room at Crosstown Arts (1350 Concourse Ave)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsCrosstown ArtsThe Green Room at Crosstown Arts
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass