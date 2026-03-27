Mahogany Chamber Music Series presents “An Afternoon in Havana”

The Mahogany Chamber Music Series continues at Crosstown Arts with "An Afternoon in Havana," featuring guest pianist Yami CruzMontero, local favorite on saxophone Michael Shults, and Mahogany curator and pianist Artina McCain.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with performer, educator, and speaker Artina McCain about this edition of the series, featuring Cuban music, and the origin and future of this chamber music series at Crosstown.