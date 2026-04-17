The University of Memphis' Opera Gala
Stephen Karr, music director of opera at the Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music, joined Kacky Walton to talk about the upcoming University of Memphis (UofM) "Opera Gala."
Students, alumni, faculty, and friends will perform arias and ensembles from operatic favorites by Mozart, Puccini, and many more, accompanied by the University of Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO).
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, April 25
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.
Location: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center (3800 Central Ave)
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