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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

The University of Memphis' Opera Gala

By Kacky Walton
Published April 17, 2026 at 2:57 PM CDT

Stephen Karr, music director of opera at the Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music, joined Kacky Walton to talk about the upcoming University of Memphis (UofM) "Opera Gala."

Students, alumni, faculty, and friends will perform arias and ensembles from operatic favorites by Mozart, Puccini, and many more, accompanied by the University of Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO).

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, April 25
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.
Location: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center (3800 Central Ave)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsUniversity of Memphis (UofM)The University of Memphis | Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton