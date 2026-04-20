Iris Collective welcomes Awadagin Pratt to GPAC stage

The On Stage with Iris Collective series at Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) continues with pianist Awadagin Pratt on Thursday, April 23, at 7 p.m. Seating is onstage in the Highland Capital Performance Hall at GPAC, so tickets are limited.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Iris Collective Artistic and Strategic Advisor Mary Javian about Pratt’s program, which includes solo works by Brahms and François Couperin, as well as Schubert’s "Trout" Quintet with Iris musicians. The performance concludes with a collaboration featuring Memphis Allies and musician and music educator Ty Boland.