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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Iris Collective welcomes Awadagin Pratt to GPAC stage

By Darel Snodgrass
Published April 20, 2026 at 12:48 PM CDT

The On Stage with Iris Collective series at Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) continues with pianist Awadagin Pratt on Thursday, April 23, at 7 p.m. Seating is onstage in the Highland Capital Performance Hall at GPAC, so tickets are limited.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Iris Collective Artistic and Strategic Advisor Mary Javian about Pratt’s program, which includes solo works by Brahms and François Couperin, as well as Schubert’s "Trout" Quintet with Iris musicians. The performance concludes with a collaboration featuring Memphis Allies and musician and music educator Ty Boland.

Performance Details:
Date: Thursday, April 23
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.
Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall at GPAC (1801 Exeter Road)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsIris Collective OrchestraGermantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC)
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
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