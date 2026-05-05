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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

On Stage with Iris Collective: Vijay Gupta, Violin

By Darel Snodgrass
Published May 5, 2026 at 5:54 PM CDT

Celebrated violinist Vijay Gupta was scheduled to perform with Iris Collective back in January, but the concert was postponed due to the weather. The concert has been rescheduled for Friday, May 8, as the conclusion of the On Stage with Iris Collective series at Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC).

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Gupta about the fascinating program he has planned, featuring a juxtaposition of Johann Sebastian Bach and György Kurtág, a movement from Reena Esmail's raga-inspired "Darshan," and the beloved Beethoven’s Septet in E-flat major performed with members of the Iris Collective.

Gupta also spoke about his founding and direction of Street Symphony, a Los Angeles-based community of musicians creating performances, workshops, and new songs with neighbors recovering from addiction, homelessness, and incarceration.

Performance Details:
Date: Friday, May 8
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.
Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Rd)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsIris Collective OrchestraGermantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC)
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass