On Stage with Iris Collective: Vijay Gupta, Violin

Celebrated violinist Vijay Gupta was scheduled to perform with Iris Collective back in January, but the concert was postponed due to the weather. The concert has been rescheduled for Friday, May 8, as the conclusion of the On Stage with Iris Collective series at Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC).

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Gupta about the fascinating program he has planned, featuring a juxtaposition of Johann Sebastian Bach and György Kurtág, a movement from Reena Esmail's raga-inspired "Darshan," and the beloved Beethoven’s Septet in E-flat major performed with members of the Iris Collective.

Gupta also spoke about his founding and direction of Street Symphony, a Los Angeles-based community of musicians creating performances, workshops, and new songs with neighbors recovering from addiction, homelessness, and incarceration.