Legacy at the Table: MCA Dinner Series

For more than eight decades, Memphis College of Art (MCA) has helped define the creative life of Memphis. In conjunction with its current exhibition, "Memphis College of Art, 1936–2020: An Enduring Legacy," the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art is hosting "Legacy at the Table," a three-part dinner series that translates the institution's history into unique menus exploring different eras of the school.

Karen Carrier is both part of that lineage and someone who has shaped Memphis' cultural life in her own right. Carrier joined Kacky Walton to talk about her time at MCA, what led her to embrace the culinary arts, how she helped transform Memphis' dining landscape, and how she created special menus that celebrate MCA's legacy through a shared experience of taste, memory, and community.

Day 1: "The Founding Vision: James Lee Memorial Art Academy"

Date: Wednesday, May 20

Time: 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.

Location: Memphis Brooks Museum of Art (1934 Poplar Ave)

Day 2: "A New Home, A Growing Influence: The Rust Hall Years"

Date: Wednesday, June 24

Time: 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.

Location: Memphis Brooks Museum of Art (1934 Poplar Ave)

Day 3: "Creative Momentum: Memphis College of Art in Its Contemporary Era"

Date: Wednesday, September 23

Time: 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.

Location: Memphis Brooks Museum of Art (1934 Poplar Ave)

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