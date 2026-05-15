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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Legacy at the Table: MCA Dinner Series

By Kacky Walton
Published May 15, 2026 at 12:00 PM CDT

For more than eight decades, Memphis College of Art (MCA) has helped define the creative life of Memphis. In conjunction with its current exhibition, "Memphis College of Art, 1936–2020: An Enduring Legacy," the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art is hosting "Legacy at the Table," a three-part dinner series that translates the institution's history into unique menus exploring different eras of the school.

Karen Carrier is both part of that lineage and someone who has shaped Memphis' cultural life in her own right. Carrier joined Kacky Walton to talk about her time at MCA, what led her to embrace the culinary arts, how she helped transform Memphis' dining landscape, and how she created special menus that celebrate MCA's legacy through a shared experience of taste, memory, and community.

Day 1: "The Founding Vision: James Lee Memorial Art Academy"
Date: Wednesday, May 20
Time: 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.
Location: Memphis Brooks Museum of Art (1934 Poplar Ave)

Day 2: "A New Home, A Growing Influence: The Rust Hall Years"
Date: Wednesday, June 24
Time: 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.
Location: Memphis Brooks Museum of Art (1934 Poplar Ave)

Day 3: "Creative Momentum: Memphis College of Art in Its Contemporary Era"
Date: Wednesday, September 23
Time: 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.
Location: Memphis Brooks Museum of Art (1934 Poplar Ave)

RSVP here >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis College of ArtMemphis Brooks Museum of Art
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton