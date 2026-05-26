Opera Memphis Unveils 70th Anniversary Season

Opera Memphis has just announced its new season. The 2026–2027 season marks the company’s 70th year of presenting opera to the Mid-South.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Ned Canty, general director of Opera Memphis, about the new season, beginning with "30 Days of Opera" in September; another collaboration with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO) for “Rigoletto” in October; Gilbert and Sullivan’s “Pirates of Penzance” at Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) in February; and a rarely heard early "Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart" opera, performed outdoors at the Dixon Gallery & Gardens in April — plus much more.

Season tickets are currently available only to existing subscribers. The new website will go live on Monday, June 1, and ticket sales to the general public will begin on Wednesday, June 10.