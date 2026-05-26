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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Opera Memphis Unveils 70th Anniversary Season

By Darel Snodgrass
Published May 26, 2026 at 3:07 PM CDT

Opera Memphis has just announced its new season. The 2026–2027 season marks the company’s 70th year of presenting opera to the Mid-South.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Ned Canty, general director of Opera Memphis, about the new season, beginning with "30 Days of Opera" in September; another collaboration with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO) for “Rigoletto” in October; Gilbert and Sullivan’s “Pirates of Penzance” at Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) in February; and a rarely heard early "Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart" opera, performed outdoors at the Dixon Gallery & Gardens in April — plus much more.

Season tickets are currently available only to existing subscribers. The new website will go live on Monday, June 1, and ticket sales to the general public will begin on Wednesday, June 10.

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsOpera MemphisMemphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO)Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC)Dixon Gallery & Gardens
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass