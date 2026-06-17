Opera Memphis' Ned Canty on "I Hear Memphis Singing"
Opera Memphis knows that American music is Memphis music. "I Hear Memphis Singing" invites music fans to enjoy tunes by some of the artists who prove it.
Opera Memphis' General Director and CEO Ned Canty joined Kacky Walton to talk about a free performance of music with a Memphis connection, from The Queen of Soul to The King of Rock and Roll, from the Father of the Blues to The Man in Black.
Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, June 17
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: Crosstown Brewing (1264 Concourse Ave.)
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