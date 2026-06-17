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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Opera Memphis' Ned Canty on "I Hear Memphis Singing"

By Kacky Walton
Published June 17, 2026 at 12:56 PM CDT

Opera Memphis knows that American music is Memphis music. "I Hear Memphis Singing" invites music fans to enjoy tunes by some of the artists who prove it.

Opera Memphis' General Director and CEO Ned Canty joined Kacky Walton to talk about a free performance of music with a Memphis connection, from The Queen of Soul to The King of Rock and Roll, from the Father of the Blues to The Man in Black.

Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, June 17
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: Crosstown Brewing (1264 Concourse Ave.)
Learn more about this event here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsOpera Memphis
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton