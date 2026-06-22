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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Alexandra Schrack on the Memphis Art Museum's new downtown campus

By Kacky Walton
Published June 22, 2026 at 6:01 PM CDT

The Brooks Museum will become the Memphis Art Museum when it moves downtown to its new cultural campus, and this week the institution unveiled several major announcements.

Community and Corporate Relations Officer Alexandra Schrack joined Kacky Walton to share the exciting news, discuss the museum's inaugural exhibitions, and highlight MAM's commitment to creating an accessible and welcoming space for everyone in Shelby County.

Set to open Sunday, December 6.

Learn more here >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Brooks Museum of ArtMemphis Art Museum
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton