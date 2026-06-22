Alexandra Schrack on the Memphis Art Museum's new downtown campus
The Brooks Museum will become the Memphis Art Museum when it moves downtown to its new cultural campus, and this week the institution unveiled several major announcements.
Community and Corporate Relations Officer Alexandra Schrack joined Kacky Walton to share the exciting news, discuss the museum's inaugural exhibitions, and highlight MAM's commitment to creating an accessible and welcoming space for everyone in Shelby County.
Set to open Sunday, December 6.