Playhouse on the Square and Opera Memphis present "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street"

Playhouse on the Square has teamed up with Opera Memphis to co-produce its season 57 finale, "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street."

Executive Producer for Circuit Playhouse, Michael Detroit, and General Director of Opera Memphis, Ned Canty, joined Kacky Walton to talk about collaborating on Stephen Sondheim's decidedly operatic and notoriously challenging Tony-winning work, which tells the story of a wrongly convicted man who teams up with a lonely, crazed woman to exact his revenge.