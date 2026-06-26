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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Playhouse on the Square and Opera Memphis present "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street"

By Kacky Walton
Published June 26, 2026 at 1:14 PM CDT

Playhouse on the Square has teamed up with Opera Memphis to co-produce its season 57 finale, "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street."

Executive Producer for Circuit Playhouse, Michael Detroit, and General Director of Opera Memphis, Ned Canty, joined Kacky Walton to talk about collaborating on Stephen Sondheim's decidedly operatic and notoriously challenging Tony-winning work, which tells the story of a wrongly convicted man who teams up with a lonely, crazed woman to exact his revenge.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, June 12 — Sunday, July 12 (times vary)
Location: Playhouse on the Square (66 S. Cooper St.)
Get ticket information >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsPlayhouse on the SquareOpera Memphis
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton