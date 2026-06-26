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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Robert Moody previews the Memphis Symphony Orchestra's 75th season

By Darel Snodgrass
Published June 26, 2026 at 10:00 AM CDT

The 2026–2027 season marks the 75th season of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO), beginning in September with "Tchaikovsky's 4th Symphony and Mason Bates' Cello Concerto" and concluding with "Grieg Piano Concerto and Dvořák's 7th Symphony" in May.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with MSO Music Director Robert Moody, now in his 11th year with the orchestra, about the landmark anniversary season, featuring world-class soloists, a new collaboration with Opera Memphis on Verdi's "Rigoletto," the world premiere of a new Requiem chronicling the U.S. Armed Forces in the Pacific Theater from 1942 to 1975, a special tribute commemorating the 75th anniversary of the sacrifice of Navy officer and aviator Jesse L. Brown, and much more.

Tchaikovsky's 4th Symphony and Mason Bates' Cello Concert:
Date: Saturday, September 19 — Sunday, September 20 (times vary)
Location: Cannon Center for the Performing Arts (255 N Main St.)
Get subscription and ticket information >

Rigoletto:
Date: Saturday, October 24
Time: 7:30 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.
Location: Cannon Center for the Performing Arts (255 N Main St.)
Get subscription and ticket information >

Grieg Piano Concerto and Dvořák's 7th Symphony:
Date: Saturday, May 22, 2027 — Sunday, May 23, 2027 (times vary)
Location: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center (3800 Central Ave)
Get subscription and ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO)Opera MemphisCannon Center for the Performing ArtsScheidt Family Performing Arts Center
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass