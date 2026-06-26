Robert Moody previews the Memphis Symphony Orchestra's 75th season

The 2026–2027 season marks the 75th season of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO), beginning in September with "Tchaikovsky's 4th Symphony and Mason Bates' Cello Concerto" and concluding with "Grieg Piano Concerto and Dvořák's 7th Symphony" in May.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with MSO Music Director Robert Moody, now in his 11th year with the orchestra, about the landmark anniversary season, featuring world-class soloists, a new collaboration with Opera Memphis on Verdi's "Rigoletto," the world premiere of a new Requiem chronicling the U.S. Armed Forces in the Pacific Theater from 1942 to 1975, a special tribute commemorating the 75th anniversary of the sacrifice of Navy officer and aviator Jesse L. Brown, and much more.

Tchaikovsky's 4th Symphony and Mason Bates' Cello Concert:

Date: Saturday, September 19 — Sunday, September 20 (times vary)

Location: Cannon Center for the Performing Arts (255 N Main St.)

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Rigoletto:

Date: Saturday, October 24

Time: 7:30 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.

Location: Cannon Center for the Performing Arts (255 N Main St.)

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