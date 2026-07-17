The Grind City Brass Band brings British-style brass to Memphis

The Grind City Brass Band, Memphis' only British-style brass band, presents a concert at Crosstown Concourse.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Grind City Brass Band founder and president Dr. Zachary A. Corpus, assistant professor of tuba and euphonium at the University of Memphis Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music, about the upcoming concert, what defines a British-style brass band, and what makes this type of ensemble unique in Memphis' music scene.