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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

The Grind City Brass Band brings British-style brass to Memphis

By Darel Snodgrass
Published July 17, 2026 at 3:35 PM CDT

The Grind City Brass Band, Memphis' only British-style brass band, presents a concert at Crosstown Concourse.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Grind City Brass Band founder and president Dr. Zachary A. Corpus, assistant professor of tuba and euphonium at the University of Memphis Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music, about the upcoming concert, what defines a British-style brass band, and what makes this type of ensemble unique in Memphis' music scene.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, July 18
Time: 4:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Location: Crosstown Concourse (1350 Concourse Ave)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsCrosstown ConcourseThe University of Memphis | Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass