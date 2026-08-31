Opera Memphis' "30 Days of Opera" Returns

Opera Memphis begins its traditional "30 Days of Opera" series on Tuesday, September 1, with a strolling performance on Main Street from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty about the now-iconic performance series, featuring appearances across the Mid-South, including Jonesboro, Arkansas; the Metal Museum Grand Opening; and many more throughout September, as well as a live radio broadcast from the WKNO studios at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18.

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