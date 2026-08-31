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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Opera Memphis' "30 Days of Opera" Returns

By Darel Snodgrass
Published August 31, 2026 at 2:13 PM CDT

Opera Memphis begins its traditional "30 Days of Opera" series on Tuesday, September 1, with a strolling performance on Main Street from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty about the now-iconic performance series, featuring appearances across the Mid-South, including Jonesboro, Arkansas; the Metal Museum Grand Opening; and many more throughout September, as well as a live radio broadcast from the WKNO studios at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18.

Learn more here >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsOpera MemphisMetal Museum
Darel Snodgrass
From signing on to announce Morning Edition in 1987 to becoming Director of Radio in 2020, Darel Snodgrass' career at WKNO has grown alongside the station’s role as a trusted source for NPR news and Mid-South arts coverage. Today, he continues to guide WKNO Radio while expanding its reach through new forms of media.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass