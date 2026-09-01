Opera Memphis welcomes its new Handorf Company Artist Program

The Opera Memphis Handorf Company Artist Program provides career-building experiences to emerging singers and pianists through robust performance opportunities and personalized goals. Beyond the pursuit of artistic excellence, it seeks to provide the tools and entrepreneurial mindset necessary for citizen artists to champion opera in the 21st Century.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty and this year's Handorf Company Artists, Reese Ruhl, Hallie Schmidt, and Miastasha Gonzalez-Colón.

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