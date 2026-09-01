© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Arts Agenda Newsletter
Sign up to receive the weekly Arts Agenda, Checking on the Arts interviews, NPR Arts & Culture coverage, and much more.
enter your email
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Opera Memphis welcomes its new Handorf Company Artist Program

By Darel Snodgrass
Published September 1, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT

The Opera Memphis Handorf Company Artist Program provides career-building experiences to emerging singers and pianists through robust performance opportunities and personalized goals. Beyond the pursuit of artistic excellence, it seeks to provide the tools and entrepreneurial mindset necessary for citizen artists to champion opera in the 21st Century.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty and this year's Handorf Company Artists, Reese Ruhl, Hallie Schmidt, and Miastasha Gonzalez-Colón.

Learn more here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsOpera Memphis
Darel Snodgrass
From signing on to announce Morning Edition in 1987 to becoming Director of Radio in 2020, Darel Snodgrass' career at WKNO has grown alongside the station’s role as a trusted source for NPR news and Mid-South arts coverage. Today, he continues to guide WKNO Radio while expanding its reach through new forms of media.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass