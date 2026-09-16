Memphis Brooks Museum of Art celebrates final weeks in Overton Park

The Memphis Brooks Museum of Art will close its longtime home in Overton Park on September 27. During these final weeks, Shelby County residents are invited to visit the museum with free gallery admission before the museum moves downtown, where admission will remain free for Shelby County residents in perpetuity.

Alexandra Schrack, the Brooks' community and corporate relations officer, joined Kacky Walton to talk about the final three exhibitions on view and a lineup of special events planned to celebrate the museum's 110 years in Midtown Memphis.