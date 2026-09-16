© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Arts Agenda Newsletter
Sign up to receive the weekly Arts Agenda, Checking on the Arts interviews, NPR Arts & Culture coverage, and much more.
enter your email
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art celebrates final weeks in Overton Park

By Kacky Walton
Published September 16, 2026 at 5:00 PM CDT

The Memphis Brooks Museum of Art will close its longtime home in Overton Park on September 27. During these final weeks, Shelby County residents are invited to visit the museum with free gallery admission before the museum moves downtown, where admission will remain free for Shelby County residents in perpetuity.

Alexandra Schrack, the Brooks' community and corporate relations officer, joined Kacky Walton to talk about the final three exhibitions on view and a lineup of special events planned to celebrate the museum's 110 years in Midtown Memphis.

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Brooks Museum of Art
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton