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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Flutist Elise Blatchford and harpist Francis Cobb Kenney present "Wind and Wire"

By Darel Snodgrass
Published September 25, 2026 at 9:00 AM CDT

Flutist Elise Blatchford and harpist Francis Cobb Kenney present "Wind and Wire," an evening of chamber music for flute and harp, on Tuesday, September 29, at The Green Room at Crosstown Arts.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Blatchford and Cobb Kenney about the program, which spans music from Granados to Ravi Shankar, the interplay between flute and harp, and their live performance in WKNO-FM Studio 3.

Program Details:
Date: Tuesday, September 29
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Green Room at Crosstown Arts (1350 Concourse Ave.)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsThe Green Room at Crosstown ArtsCrosstown Arts
Darel Snodgrass
From signing on to announce Morning Edition in 1987 to becoming Director of Radio in 2020, Darel Snodgrass' career at WKNO has grown alongside the station’s role as a trusted source for NPR news and Mid-South arts coverage. Today, he continues to guide WKNO Radio while expanding its reach through new forms of media.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass