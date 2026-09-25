Flutist Elise Blatchford and harpist Francis Cobb Kenney present "Wind and Wire," an evening of chamber music for flute and harp, on Tuesday, September 29, at The Green Room at Crosstown Arts.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Blatchford and Cobb Kenney about the program, which spans music from Granados to Ravi Shankar, the interplay between flute and harp, and their live performance in WKNO-FM Studio 3.