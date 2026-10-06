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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Opera Memphis celebrates 70 years with anniversary concert

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 6, 2026 at 4:43 AM CDT

Opera Memphis celebrates 70 years of bringing opera to Memphis with a free 70th Anniversary Concert on Saturday, October 10, at the Overton Park Shell, where the company began. The anniversary concert features Memphis favorites and new Handorf Company Artists as Opera Memphis begins its new season.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty about the group's history and future, the new season, and the anniversary concert program.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, October 10
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Overton Park Shell (1928 Poplar Ave)
Learn more about this event here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsOpera MemphisOverton Park Shell
Darel Snodgrass
From signing on to announce Morning Edition in 1987 to becoming Director of Radio in 2020, Darel Snodgrass' career at WKNO has grown alongside the station’s role as a trusted source for NPR news and Mid-South arts coverage. Today, he continues to guide WKNO Radio while expanding its reach through new forms of media.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass