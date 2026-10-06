Opera Memphis celebrates 70 years with anniversary concert
Opera Memphis celebrates 70 years of bringing opera to Memphis with a free 70th Anniversary Concert on Saturday, October 10, at the Overton Park Shell, where the company began. The anniversary concert features Memphis favorites and new Handorf Company Artists as Opera Memphis begins its new season.
Darel Snodgrass spoke with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty about the group's history and future, the new season, and the anniversary concert program.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, October 10
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Overton Park Shell (1928 Poplar Ave)
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