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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Memphis Symphony Orchestra and Opera Memphis unite for Verdi's "Rigoletto"

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 22, 2026 at 2:49 PM CDT

The Memphis Symphony Orchestra and Opera Memphis are joining forces once again for a one-night-only performance of Giuseppe Verdi's "Rigoletto," a powerful tale of love, vengeance, and an inescapable curse.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty and Memphis Symphony Orchestra Music Director Robert Moody about their first semi-staged collaboration, the power of Verdi's iconic tragedy, and the challenges and rewards of performing an opera with the orchestra onstage.

Event Details
Day: Saturday, October 24
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Cannon Center for the Performing Arts (255 N Main St)
Learn more bout this event >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO)Opera MemphisCannon Center for the Performing ArtsLocal Events
Darel Snodgrass
From signing on to announce Morning Edition in 1987 to becoming Director of Radio in 2020, Darel Snodgrass' career at WKNO has grown alongside the station’s role as a trusted source for NPR news and Mid-South arts coverage. Today, he continues to guide WKNO Radio while expanding its reach through new forms of media.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass