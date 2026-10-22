Memphis Symphony Orchestra and Opera Memphis unite for Verdi's "Rigoletto"

The Memphis Symphony Orchestra and Opera Memphis are joining forces once again for a one-night-only performance of Giuseppe Verdi's "Rigoletto," a powerful tale of love, vengeance, and an inescapable curse.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty and Memphis Symphony Orchestra Music Director Robert Moody about their first semi-staged collaboration, the power of Verdi's iconic tragedy, and the challenges and rewards of performing an opera with the orchestra onstage.