Evren Ozel, piano with Marcin Arendt, violin and Kimberly Patterson, cello

The Concerts International chamber music season continues in a slightly newer venue, the Christian Brothers High School Auditorium.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with internationally acclaimed pianist Evren Ozel, who will be joined by violinist Marcin Arendt and cellist Kimberly Patterson, both from the Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music at the University of Memphis, for an unusual evening of changing ensembles and familiar and not-so-familiar music.