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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Evren Ozel, piano with Marcin Arendt, violin and Kimberly Patterson, cello

By Darel Snodgrass
Published November 11, 2026 at 11:00 AM CST

The Concerts International chamber music season continues in a slightly newer venue, the Christian Brothers High School Auditorium.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with internationally acclaimed pianist Evren Ozel, who will be joined by violinist Marcin Arendt and cellist Kimberly Patterson, both from the Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music at the University of Memphis, for an unusual evening of changing ensembles and familiar and not-so-familiar music.

Event Details:
Day: Thursday, November 12
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Christian Brothers High School Auditorium (5900 Walnut Grove Rd)
For more information, visit cimemphis.org

Tags
Checking on the Arts Christian Brothers High School (CBHS)Concerts InternationalThe University of Memphis | Rudi E. Scheidt School of MusicLocal Events
Darel Snodgrass
From signing on to announce Morning Edition in 1987 to becoming Director of Radio in 2020, Darel Snodgrass' career at WKNO has grown alongside the station’s role as a trusted source for NPR news and Mid-South arts coverage. Today, he continues to guide WKNO Radio while expanding its reach through new forms of media.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass