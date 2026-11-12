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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Opera Memphis presents "Opera Goes to Broadway" November 14–15

By Darel Snodgrass
Published November 12, 2026 at 4:12 PM CST

Opera Memphis presents "Opera Goes to Broadway" at its Midtown headquarters on Saturday, November 14, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, November 15, at 3 p.m.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty about the performances, featuring Handorf Company Artists Miastasha Gonzalez-Colón and Reece Ruhl, with "Sweeney Todd" Ostrander winner Amy P. Nabors singing some of their favorites from the musical theatre world.

For more information about this event, visit operamemphis.org.

Tags
Checking on the Arts Opera MemphisLocal Events
Darel Snodgrass
From signing on to announce Morning Edition in 1987 to becoming Director of Radio in 2020, Darel Snodgrass' career at WKNO has grown alongside the station’s role as a trusted source for NPR news and Mid-South arts coverage. Today, he continues to guide WKNO Radio while expanding its reach through new forms of media.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass