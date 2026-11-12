Opera Memphis presents "Opera Goes to Broadway" November 14–15

Opera Memphis presents "Opera Goes to Broadway" at its Midtown headquarters on Saturday, November 14, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, November 15, at 3 p.m.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty about the performances, featuring Handorf Company Artists Miastasha Gonzalez-Colón and Reece Ruhl, with "Sweeney Todd" Ostrander winner Amy P. Nabors singing some of their favorites from the musical theatre world.

For more information about this event, visit operamemphis.org.