Honoring Veterans at Memorial Day

Memorial Day is this week, and we honor those who died in service to our country with reverence and profound gratitude. Thinking of those service people who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms also reminds us that we can support veterans who are still with us.

Local nonprofit Alpha Omega Veterans Services provides homeless and disabled veterans a host of services including housing, counseling, and job training. Its goal is to fully reintegrate vets with family and community, supporting them as they move on to employment and permanent housing.

Alpha Omega even has an urban farm, which provides fresh food for the veterans housed in their six residential facilities and is therapeutic to the vets who tend the garden. You can find produce and flower arrangements from the Urban Farm at the Cooper-Young Farmers Market.

Other ways Alpha Omega suggests supporting its operation are to take a tour and meet its residents, donate supplies, or support a veteran through a financial donation. Click here to learn more.