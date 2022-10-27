Everyone wants to feel safe and accepted in their community, to be able to access decent jobs, reasonable health care, and proper education for their kids. All of us deserve that—including our immigrant population, who faces substantial hurdles due to language and culture differences and documentation status.

October 28 is National Immigrants Day, and we acknowledge the local nonprofits that help immigrants assimilate into the U.S. and into Greater Memphis. While Advocates for Immigrant Rights (AIR) is, at its heart, a nonprofit immigration law firm, earlier this year it launched its Community Access and Integration Program.

This program connects clients to resources and support that meet their non-legal and social service needs through case management, support groups, and referrals for things like housing, financial education, or victims’ rights. It relies on a network of fellow agencies like United Housing, HopeWorks, and OUTMemphis to help guide and support its immigrant clients—helping them ultimately enrich the Mid-South and lead stable, flourishing lives.

Click here to learn more about the Community Access and Integration Program.

AIR was a GiVE 365 grantee this year to support this program. Click here to learn more about the GiVE 365 grants to advance the theme Protecting Communities: projects/programs that address exposure to the trauma of violence or engage the community in violence reduction efforts.