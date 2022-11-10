National Philanthropy Day: Recognizing cityCURRENT

National Philanthropy Day is November 15! Locally, the Memphis chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals leads the celebration with its annual Crystal Awards, recognizing exceptional donors and fundraisers.

Among this year’s winners is cityCURRENT, the honoree for Outstanding Philanthropic Organization.

Focused on a mission to power the GOOD, cityCURRENT connects businesses and individuals with the community by hosting free events, producing positive-oriented media—including The SPARK and The SPARK Awards on WKNO—and leading philanthropic initiatives to enrich, engage, and impact the Mid-South.

The cityCURRENT team offers hands-on service projects for businesses and individuals. At their events, they highlight local nonprofits and make financial donations, often through their cityCURRENT Community Fund at the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis. To donate to the fund, click here.

We celebrate the power of giving at National Philanthropy Day and salute all of this year’s winners. To learn more, click here.