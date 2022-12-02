World AIDS Day: Friends for Life Toy Drive

December 1 is World AIDS Day, an opportunity for people worldwide to show support for those living with HIV. While it’s a global movement, local stats bear out how essential services and care are: Memphis has one of the highest rates of HIV transmission in the country, and HIV disproportionately impacts minority communities.

There are several amazing organizations that serve Memphians with HIV or AIDS. Just one is Friends for Life, which has been connecting people with resources and wraparound services for nearly 40 years. It works to improve people’s health outcomes and empower them to live happily and live well.

One way to help Friends For Life create happiness on World AIDS Day and this holiday season is to participate in its annual Toy Drive. Through December 16, it’s accepting monetary donations to show love for its families affected by HIV/AIDS. Staff shops for children’s desired wish lists and help their parents and guardians create special, memorable holidays for their kids.

To learn more and donate, click here.