© 2023 WKNO FM
WKNOFM_HeaderColor-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Screen Shot 2022-06-21 at 11.39.28 AM.png
Greater Giving Moment

What is Nonprofit Capacity Building?

Published February 2, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST
230203_capacity_building_with_ggm_frame.jpg

In December, the Community Foundation announced $265,000 in grants to 32 local organizations in our Nonprofit Capacity Building grant round. So, what is nonprofit capacity building? It’s helping strengthen an organization’s core operations and build efficiencies in how they work. It was described to me once as “investing in a tree’s trunk, not its branches.”

We need to build the capacities of the agencies that serve us and our communities. That means that we have to be willing to support more than just programming. We need to invest in their infrastructure: things like upgrading their information systems, building a fundraising plan, or paying for staff development and program evaluation.

Too often, these initiatives are dismissed as “administrative costs.” We hear so many donors, even institutional funders, say that they don’t want to pay for administrative costs, they only want to support direct services. Yet these “costs” often improve the quality of a nonprofit’s programs and ultimately make them more effective at serving clients and fulfilling their mission.

Greater Giving Moment