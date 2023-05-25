Mid-South Giving Trends

This week, the Community Foundation hosted our Annual Meeting, where we shared donor stories and the financial results of our fiscal year, which ended in April. You may know that the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis is the largest grantmaker in the Mid-South. We’re among the top 50 largest community foundations in the country. We manage 1,200 charitable funds for individuals, families, and companies.

So, what did our results demonstrate about Mid-South giving?

Together with our donors, we granted out $115 million last year, with 86% of those dollars staying local. Memphis remains an incredibly generous city, and we like to support this area.

That figure represents more than 6,600 grants to nearly 2,000 distinct nonprofits. That volume speaks to the diversity of people’s giving priorities and to the sheer number of organizations working to improve lives and communities.

In the spirit of meeting needs and providing opportunity, nearly 60% of grants supported human services and education.

