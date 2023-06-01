It’s June and that means it’s Pride Month! There are so many ways to celebrate. This weekend’s Memphis Pride Fest is the single largest gathering for the LGBTQ+ community and allies in the Mid-South. Memphis Pride Fest Weekend spans 4 days, with the cornerstone Festival and Pride Parade on Saturday, June 3.

The Pride Festival is a diverse and community-friendly festival that includes live entertainment vendors, food trucks, a car show, free and discreet HIV screenings, and more. It runs 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Robert Church Park. Admission is just a dollar.

At 1:00 p.m., the annual Memphis Pride Parade draws a massive audience and offers a spectacular production. The Parade starts at 4th and Beale and makes its way through the historic Beale Street Entertainment District. The procession features over 100 units with 3,000+ participants of all ages and backgrounds.

Click here to learn more about celebrating Mid-South Pride.