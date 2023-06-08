Estate Planning is for Everyone

We recently hosted nationally recognized attorney Aquanetta Betts, who spoke about Philanthropic Planning in the African American Community.

Betts, a descendent of enslaved people, is passionate about sharing the message that estate planning is not just for other people, or wealthy people. It is for you. This is especially powerful knowing that 46% of all Americans don’t have a will, with more than 70% of Black Americans lacking this important document.

When you create an estate plan and solidify your wishes, you create a roadmap for the law and your family to follow. There are planning options you may not be familiar with, like a trust, life estate, or donor-advised fund.

Estate planning takes the initial arrangement and expense, but it assures that your wishes will be carried out after you’re gone—providing for family, building generational wealth, and supporting the causes you hold dear. Want to get started? Ask around. Consult a trusted advisor or friend to refer a reputable estate attorney.