Celebrate Juneteenth

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas, to announce that all enslaved people were free. This year marks the third that Juneteenth is a federal holiday, although Memphians have hosted organized celebrations for decades.There are several places to learn more and to gather this week. Here are just two, which are both free and will feature live performances, local vendors, food, games, and more.

The Memphis Juneteenth Festival, Memphis’s longest continually operating Juneteenth commemoration, runs Saturday and Sunday, June 17 and 18, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Health Sciences Park.Black arts and culture nonprofit TONE hosts a Juneteenth Family Reunion Festival from 3:00 p.m. till midnight, June 18 at the Orange Mound Tower—the historic United Equipment building on Lamar, which TONE will hep transform into mixed-use development.

