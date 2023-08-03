Since 2011, Black Philanthropy Month has been observed annually in August to celebrate and amplify Black giving. It is a month-long social action campaign to inform, inspire, and invest in Black philanthropic and funding equity.

The Community Foundation is joining the month-long commitment by hosting events and sharing stories of generosity. Acknowledging and understanding diverse forms of giving is essential to the recognition and growth of Black philanthropy: whether that be through time, talent, treasure, ties, or testimony.

We kicked off this week with a reception honoring the 84 students awarded scholarships through the Memphis City Council HBCU Scholarship Fund, managed at the Community Foundation. They will attend 25 different historically Black colleges and universities.

Our celebration will culminate in a panel conversation on Acknowledging and Celebrating the Power of Black Philanthropy on Wednesday, August 31, at the National Civil Rights Museum.

Join us for an inspiring discussion on setting intentions for compassionate giving and advancing new strategies for sustainable investments in Black communities. As the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis marks Black Philanthropy Month, hear from panelists about investing in innovation, unifying voices, and centering Black collective impact.

Thursday, August 31 | 6:00-8:00 p.m.

drinks & hors d’oeuvres reception followed by panel conversation

National Civil Rights Museum | 450 Mulberry Street

Featuring:

ANASA TROUTMAN | MODERATOR

Executive Director, Historic Clayborn Temple

Founder, The BIG We

BRANDON ARRINDELL

Senior Analyst and Principal

Southeastern Asset Management

SHANTE AVANT

Shelby County Commissioner

President & CEO, Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis

RYCHETTA WATKINS

Director, Grantmaking & Partnerships

Memphis Music Initiative

Click here to register.

