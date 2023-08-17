Stories of Generosity: Alexandra Willis Boddie

At just 36, she’s already had a wealth of experience, serving on the Board of Girls, Inc., leading the Community Foundation’s dollar-a-day giving circle, GiVE 365, and advising the scholarship fund her family established to honor its matriarch.

Alex says the most important thing to be a philanthropist is to figure out what matters to you. Identify organizations working in the areas you are passionate about, meet the people you support, and learn more about what they're accomplishing.

You can start with volunteering, whether that’s through hands-on service or offering your expertise and leadership on a Board. Contribute to the greater good by financially supporting the organizations you see making a difference.

Hers is just one story of generosity that we're sharing during Black Philanthropy Month. Click here to watch her video profile.