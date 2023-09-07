Creating Opportunity Through Scholarships

It’s back-to-school season! This fall, 139 students who otherwise may not have had the opportunity will step on college campuses across the country, ready to embark on the next phase of their educations.

They were supported by nearly $600,000 in scholarship awards from 28 different scholarship funds managed at the Community Foundation. Generous donors establish the funds with us, often in memory of a loved one. They support certain schools, circumstances, or areas of study—everything from funding for vocal and string musicians to helping single parents achieve their educational dreams.

Scholarship funds are endowed: a way of investing that ensures their gift is a permanent source of funding that makes fulfilling the scholarship’s purpose possible, forever.

We invite you to explore the dozens of opportunities we offer: maybe an existing scholarship aligns with your own interests. Or, you may know current high school seniors or adult learners who would be interested in applying for funding. Click here for more information.