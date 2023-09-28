Funding Equity is Critical to Black Philanthropy

The Community Foundation recently hosted a panel conversation called Acknowledging and Celebrating the Power of Black Philanthropy, the culminating event in our commemoration of Black Philanthropy Month in August.

Memphis is one of the most charitable cities in the country, yet it is exponentially harder for Black-led nonprofits to raise capital. All philanthropists can support Black communities in an authentic and empowering way.

Panelists encouraged attendees to invest equitably, be more trusting of people doing the work, and to think creatively about the ways they can give.

People can give collectively for a common purpose, like the donors to the Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis, which has poured $7.1 million to reduce poverty and build opportunity in 38126, Memphis’s poorest ZIP code.

Or, increase the reach of your gift by donating to an intermediary like Memphis Music Initiative, which funnels philanthropic dollars—$11 million in the last 10 years—to invest in Black and brown youth development through music engagement programs.

Click here to watch the recording of the panel conversation.