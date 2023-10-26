Empowering Old Dominick Employees to Serve the Community

Companies of all sizes can live out their values through commitment to the community. We have recently been proud to partner with the distiller Old Dominick on its Glass Half Full Old Dominick Charitable Fund.

Through the fund, which the company established in 2022, its employees engage in and take ownership of the family-owned company’s long history of charitable giving.

Seeded by its owners, financed by product sales, and led by Old Dominick’s employees, the fund enables the distillery to financially support nonprofits they value. This year, employees decided direct their contribution to Protect Our Aquifer, the nonprofit that advocates for the Memphis Sand Aquifer, which produces the best drinking water in the U.S.

Employees get VTO—volunteer time off—to give back in the community while still getting paid. So, on any given day, you might even see Old Dominick team members on aquifer grounds, ensuring the area is free from trash and other debris.

