Donating Internationally

Published November 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT

Amid global conflicts, natural disasters, and humanitarian crises, many American donors seek trustworthy organizations to help internationally.

The simplest option is to donate to U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that do international work, but you can donate to foreign charities.

  1. Educate yourself about the humanitarian cause you wish to support. Understanding it will help you make more informed funding decisions.
  2. Research the charity or organization you plan to donate to. Do they offer transparency, accountability, and a track record of effective humanitarian work? 
  3. Make sure you’re giving ethically—ensuring there are no U.S. or U.N. sanctions against a specific charity or that it’s not included on terrorist, trade control, or fraud lists.
  4. For tax-deductibility, international charity donations must meet U.S. tax law requirements identical to domestic 501(c)(3) public charities and prove their ability to fulfill the donation's intended purpose, according to IRS regulations.
