Donating Internationally
Amid global conflicts, natural disasters, and humanitarian crises, many American donors seek trustworthy organizations to help internationally.
The simplest option is to donate to U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that do international work, but you can donate to foreign charities.
- Educate yourself about the humanitarian cause you wish to support. Understanding it will help you make more informed funding decisions.
- Research the charity or organization you plan to donate to. Do they offer transparency, accountability, and a track record of effective humanitarian work?
- Make sure you’re giving ethically—ensuring there are no U.S. or U.N. sanctions against a specific charity or that it’s not included on terrorist, trade control, or fraud lists.
- For tax-deductibility, international charity donations must meet U.S. tax law requirements identical to domestic 501(c)(3) public charities and prove their ability to fulfill the donation's intended purpose, according to IRS regulations.